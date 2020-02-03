Jon Jones: ‘I do feel like the storm is behind me; I’m just grateful’

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been the center of many controversial moments, both inside and outside of the Octagon. Heading into his title defense opposite undefeated Dominick Reyes in the UFC 247 main event on Feb. 8, however, he feels like he's put the past behind him.

"I do feel like the storm is behind me. It has been an interesting journey and I’ve learned so much. I’m just grateful. I’m grateful to have had all the lessons that I’ve been able to learn. I’m grateful that God has kept me through all of it and allow me to grow so much through it all," Jones said in an ESPN interview.

"I think my best days are still ahead of me. I feel like I’m just now really getting into a nice groove about what it means to be a father and a professional athlete and a person with great responsibility, and I’m excited about this and I feel like I’m stepping into it well."

Jones is currently on a 3-0 run in the Octagon since he returned from a UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation, including defeating Alexander Gustafsson to reclaim the light heavyweight title. Reyes represents his third attempted defense of the belt in a calendar year.

