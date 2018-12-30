Jon Jones Explains Why He’s Not Interested in Fighting Daniel Cormier at Heavyweight

Jon Jones is ready to run it back with Daniel Cormier for a third time but only under one condition — the fight has to take place at light heavyweight.

Jones was just moments removed from his third round knockout against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 before he turned his attention to Cormier, who has been by far the most heated rival of his entire career.

During that speech, Jones sent a message to Cormier that if he wants another shot at redemption, he needs to move back down to 205 pounds to try and reclaim the light heavyweight title he just surrendered a day ago.

At the post fight press conference, Jones once again fielded questions about his desire to face Cormier for a third time and why he was so adamant that the fight had to take place at light heavyweight?

It would seem to make more sense for Jones to move to heavyweight to face Cormier where he is the current defending champion. That would then give Jones the opportunity to beat Cormier again while also becoming a two-division champion.

“Me going to heavyweight would be making it extremely personal and for me I have no problem with DC,” Jones explained. “I have a problem when he comes out and says ‘see I told you guys he’s a cheater, I told you he’s a cheater!’. I have no problem with DC. I’m not going to go to heavyweight and try to take everything from him and destroy his legacy and all that type of stuff. Is it possible that I could do that? It is possible.

“But I’m fine having mine and he can have his. DC needs to admit to the people that he was never the light heavyweight champion or face me at light heavyweight and shut me up.”

Jones says his entire problem with Cormier stems from his reign as light heavyweight champion while he was absent from the sport due to both legal issues outside the cage as well as being suspended on doping violations.

Because Cormier was never able to beat Jones with the light heavyweight title on the line, the new 205-pound champion feels like he should relinquish any claim that he ever had to that belt or move back down to challenge him once again.

“When it comes to Daniel Cormier, he’s always quiet unless he’s speaking out to discredit me, my legacy and my achievements,” Jones said. “Every time he opens his mouth and it works against him. I see the fans reaction, they’re just like ‘dude leave Jon Jones alone for once, he beat you, you sound so bitter’. He works his hardest to try and discredit and to try to delegitimize that I’ve beat him twice.

“The only thing I want to delegitimize as a retaliation is his claim of being a light heavyweight champion. He was never the light heavyweight champion. He never beat me. This has been my era since 2011. This is my era. DC is no champ-champ. When we talk about an asterisk next to my name, there’s always going to be an asterisk next to the idea of him being a champ-champ. The only way he can shut me up from what I’m saying right now is to beat my ass. Simple.”