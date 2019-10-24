Jon Jones doesn’t see much that interests him at light heavyweight, calls for UFC super fight

Jon Jones UFC 235 workout scrum

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has faced and defeated every opponent ever thrown his way at 205 pounds, but the current crop of contenders isn’t keeping him all that interested in the division. Is it time for him to put on some pounds and take on a heavyweight challenge?

Jones responded to questions about his next fight on his Twitter account late Tuesday night. He addressed a potential match-up against undefeated light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes, who has been calling for a title shot ever since he knocked out Chris Weidman at UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston.

Jones has scoffed at the call out and all but dismissed Reyes as a legitimate threat when addressing the fight.

“Really not sure when I’ll be fighting next. Feel like I have nothing to gain by beating Dominick. I’ve actually felt that way about my last two opponents. I want a super fight,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

“Had a chip on my shoulder against (Alexander Gustafsson). Fighting (Anthony) Smith, (Thiago) Santos, Dominick (Reyes)? I’m having a hard time event talking s--t to this last dude. They all say the same lame s--t. I want a fight to be excited about.”

Jones added that he’s actually considered sitting out for an extended layoff in order to find a light heavyweight contender that’s worthy of his attention.

“Where did all the big names in the light heavyweight division go?” Jones said. “Sometimes I think about sitting out and just training for the next two years, then coming back and challenge in the light heavyweight who’s been the most dominant. Wouldn’t that be wild.”

With nobody really intriguing him at 205 pounds, Jones hinted that maybe he would finally make his long awaited move up to heavyweight to challenge the winner of the trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, which is expected to happen next year.

“I should just wait for the winner of DC and Stipe?” Jones said. “Let these light heavies figure out who’s going to present the best challenge.”

Jones may not be interested in Reyes, but that hasn’t stop the undefeated light heavyweight from taking aim at the champion every chance he gets.

“Defend or vacate,” Reyes wrote in response to Jones. “This guy over here with no motivation to be the best.”

The UFC has made no decisions yet about Jones’ next fight or Reyes’ chances of challenging for the title. Jones seems content sitting on the sideline and waiting until a better fight finally comes along.