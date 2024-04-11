Jon Jones denies being arrested; Stipe Miocic, UFC fans continue to wait on news of anticipated fight

Apr. 10—At this point, Stipe Miocic has to wonder if his long-anticipated fight for the UFC heavyweight championship against Jon Jones will ever come to fruition.

The latest news coming out of the Jones camp can't be viewed as good about any possible update when the two UFC legends might face each other in the octagon.

How the latest news concerning Jones plays out is anyone's guess going forward.

According to several reports, Jones — on March 30 — was accused of threatening a sample collector for Drug Free Sport International. The reported incident occurred at Jones' home. On April 5, an online report surfaced stating Jones was arrested by the Albuquerque (N.M.) Police Department for assault and interference with communications stemming from the visit by sample collectors.

Jones said sample collectors did come to his home, and that he did use profanities toward one individual from DFSI but said he was not arrested following the incident. Jones wrote on Twitter:

— BONY (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2024

"I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning. I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested. I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament.

"I must admit, it's disappointing to have to clarify these things again, but I understand that I may be an easy target given some of my past issues. It's important to set the record straight and make sure the truth is told.

"I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap. Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers which caused frustration leading me to use some profanity I regret. However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten, get in anyone's face, raise my voice to anyone or engage in any form of assault.

"It's unfortunate that false news has been spread without proper fact-checking. I want to assure you that I will vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations. The truth is, the incident simply did not occur."

Reportedly, neither the Albuquerque Police or online booking records could confirm if Jones was taken into custody.

The Jones report is another possible roadblock for UFC president Dana White, who was hoping a Miocic-Jones bout had already taken place.

The fight was originally targeted for Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden, but a torn pectoral injury suffered by Jones shelved those plans. Jones has since had surgery is rehabbing the injury.

In January, White said he was targeting the summer as a possible month for Jones-Miocic.

"Healing up, looking good, Jon Jones-Stipe ... summer," said White.

Miocic told The News-Herald last July the Jones bout is a legacy fight and "100%" the biggest fight of his career.

"It means everything," said Miocic in July. "It's everything we've worked for."

How the recent news might affect a timetable for the summer — if that's on the table at all — is unclear. For a fight of this magnitude (Jones and Miocic are considered two of the greatest UFC fighters ever), it is a bit unusual that news of when and where this fight will occur is so quiet.

UFC's traditional international fight week in late June for UFC 303 in Las Vegas would seem ideal for Jones-Miocic. But with May three weeks away that seems overly ambitious — if the UFC is thinking that way.

During his run as champion — which began in 2016 — Miocic (20-4) cleared out the heavyweight division. That included a trilogy against Daniel Cormier and a dominant win over Francis Ngannou. However, Ngannou got revenge against Miocic when he knocked out the Eastlake North graduate in March 2021 to win the belt, which was eventually vacated when Ngannou left the UFC.

That left the door open for Jones (a longtime light heavyweight) to bump up to heavyweight, where he has since won the title. Jones is 27-1 in his career, and considered by many one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time.

Now the question is will Jones' latest incident affect the super fight taking place? White seems intent on making it happen.

"Those two both deserve that fight," said White on Nov. 12 after UFC 295. "That's the fight they want."