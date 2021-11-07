Jon Jones ‘definitely won’t be going back’ to Jackson Wink, begins search for new team

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been training out of his garage in recent weeks and he wants that to change.

In mid-October, Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) was banned from Jackson Wink by longtime coach Mike Winkeljohn following a misdemeanor arrest for alleged battery involving his fiancee, Jessie Moses. Despite his physical separation from the gym, Jones said Sunday on Twitter he will still root for his former teammates – even though he has no plans to return there.

definitely won’t be going back but I will continue to root for all the fighters that are training there. I do believe my training methods and sessions have improved significantly since changing environments. Grateful for all the time I got to spend there, everything has its time — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

Jones added he doesn’t think the gym that once boasted him as champion is the same as it used to be. Some of its prominent MMA fighters, like Carlos Condit and Diego Sanchez, have departed the UFC in recent months. The Albuquerque, N.M., gym still has a host of MMA notables, including former UFC champion Holly Holm and rising Bellator star Aaron Pico.

I don’t feel like I carried the team, we have lots of guys doing amazing things out of that gym. I will admit the program isn’t at the level it used to be, and hasn’t been for a while now https://t.co/hs8rAEgWz5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

As for what’s next, Jones is eager to move away from his personal training facility, where he’s brought in Jackson Wink coaches Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson to help him train. In a follow-up tweet, Jones declared he’s “on the lookout” for his next team.

I know I won’t be able to train in my garage forever, eventually I’m going to need more training partners. Mainly wrestling partners and kickboxers. I’m on the lookout for teams that I’ll be able to visit and come train with, maybe get some sparring sessions in. — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

Jones, 34, has not competed since February 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes by split decision. Since then, Jones vacated his title and shifted his focus to competition at heavyweight – all the while in a turbulent relationship with UFC president Dana White and the promotion. Jones is due back in court Nov. 30.