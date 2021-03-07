Jon Jones declares Israel Adesanya ‘not even worth my time’ after UFC 259 loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bohn
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Needless to say, Jon Jones was not impressed by Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

Adesanya (20-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC), the reigning middleweight champion, came up short in his bid to become a two-division titleholder Saturday when he fell short of light heavyweight gold vs. Jan Blachowicz (28-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) in the main event at the UFC Apex in Las vegas.

Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC), who has been feuding with Adesanya for more than a year, was watching the fight closely. He tweeted multiple times throughout and by the end, it appeared his interest in fighting Adesanya was gone (via Twitter):

If Adesanya had won, it would’ve launched him into superstar status and potentially put him on a collision course with Jones at heavyweight.

Adesanya said after the fight that he intends to return to the middleweight division to defend his title, while Jones appears poised to challenge the winner of the March 27 heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

List

Twitter reacts to Jan Blachowicz's upset of Israel Adesanya to defend title at UFC 259

Recommended Stories

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Petr Yan on UFC 259 DQ loss to Aljamain Sterling: ‘I didn’t mean to do an illegal shot’

    Now former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan wasn't aware he landed an illegal knee as soon as it happened.

  • UFC 259 recap & highlights: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

    Watch the UFC 259 recap & highlights from the main event between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Tim Elliott calls Jordan Espinosa a ‘woman beater’ during dominant win at UFC 259 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Dominick Cruz calls out exec of UFC sponsor Monster Energy

    Dominick Cruz talks about his victory over Casey Kenney at UFC 259 and opens up about his beef with Monster Energy Drink executive, Hans Molenkamp, and how he wants to fight him for charity. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Tim Elliott calls Jordan Espinosa a ‘woman beater’ during dominant win at UFC 259

  • Bradley Beal supports Mayor Bowser's cautious approach to fans in sports arenas

    D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is not quite ready to allow fans into sports arenas and Bradley Beal believes that is smart.

  • Begley: Durant injury puts importance on Kawhi chase

    SNY Insider Ian Begley explains impact of Warriors forward Kevin Durant's injury has on Knicks and their pursuit of Raptors Kawhi Leonard.

  • T.J. Dillashaw blasts ‘best actor’ Aljamain Sterling, ‘cheater’ Petr Yan after UFC 259 disqualification

    T.J. Dillashaw laid it on thick in the aftermath of Aljamain Sterling's title win over Petr Yan at UFC 259.

  • Joel Embiid reacts to not being able to play in ASG after haircut issue

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid reacts to not being able to play in the All-Star game.

  • Scott Boras: Bryce Harper is an economic rocket ship

    Bryce Harper's agent Scott Boras believes that whichever franchise inks the prized free agent will see a major boost in revenue and success.

  • Special Report: How Trump administration left indelible mark on U.S. immigration courts

    On a rainy September day in 2018, Jeff Sessions, then U.S. attorney general, addressed one of the largest classes of newly hired immigration judges in American history. It was a clear message to the incoming class: Most of the immigrants who appear in court do not deserve to remain in the United States. As U.S. President Joe Biden works to undo many of the restrictive immigration policies enacted by former President Donald Trump, he will confront one of his predecessor's indelible legacies: the legion of immigration judges Trump’s administration hired.

  • The European Central Bank and the market's moment of truth

    The biggest event for markets this week will be Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank's governing council and the press conference following it from ECB president Christine Lagarde.Why it matters: With interest rates jumping around the globe, investors are looking to central bank heads to see if they will follow the lead of Fed chair Jerome Powell, who says rising rates are nothing to worry about, or Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has drawn a line in the sand on rates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Government bond yields are rising because central bankers say they want inflation, but rising inflation expectations come with higher borrowing costs in a world that already is indebted to the tune of 356% of global GDP with no real plan to reduce its debt load.The latest: The continuation of the selloff in equities seen on Friday could push policymakers toward a new sense of urgency.European stocks, like their U.S. counterparts, have sunk in recent weeks as interest rates have risen at spectacular speed, drawing the attention of central bankers as diverse as Kuroda, the Fed's Lael Brainard, Reserve Bank of Australia's Philip Lowe and Bank of Korea's Lee Ju-yeol in the last two weeks.What they're saying: Lagarde said in late February that the ECB was “closely monitoring” interest rates, but has not firmly committed to taking action that could include increasing the central bank's bond-buying programs or even lowering its -0.5% interest rate, as other members of the governing council have suggested.The majority of economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the ECB to increase emergency asset purchases to counter rising bond yields.Stepping up bond purchases or adding to its pandemic emergency purchase program would mark a turn from verbal intervention to market intervention.Where it stands: The world's leading industrialized central banks — the Fed, BOJ and ECB, which collectively hold around $23 trillion on their balance sheets — are facing a moment of truth. With the Fed meeting next week, March 16-17, and markets expecting Powell and company to make no changes to their current policy, the actions of the ECB could set the tone for a new phase of action to tame rapidly rising rates.Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios VisualsThe concern from ECB leaders over rising bond yields is especially notable given how much more U.S. government yields have moved higher than their European counterparts this year.By the numbers: German 10-year government bond yields, the European benchmark, have risen from -0.61% to start the year to -0.30% as of Friday.U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have gone from 0.92% to start the year to 1.58% on Friday.What it means: The increase in U.S. Treasury yields has been more than double that of comparable German bunds and pushed the spread between the two to its most negative in more than a year.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Who’s next for Jan Blachowicz after beating Israel Adesanya? | UFC 259 matchmaker.mov

    MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn plays matchmaker and looks ahead to what makes sense for Jan Blachowicz in this edition of "Sean Shelby's Shoes."

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes post-fight interview

    UFC 259: Amanda Nunes post-fight interview

  • Report: Bills, NFL 2021 schedule to be released in May

    When the Buffalo Bills will get their 2021 NFL Schedule.

  • Zach Ertz trade rumor: Eagles received calls from multiple teams about potential trade for the veteran TE

    Zach Ertz trade rumor: Eagles receiving trade interest from multiple teams for the veteran TE

  • Mixed Martial Arts: Blachowicz edges Adesanya to retain UFC crown

    In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes blasted Megan Anderson en route to an easy first-round submission win to defend her featherweight title, and Petr Yan lost his bantamweight belt to Aljamain Sterling when he was disqualified for an illegal knee. Despite holding the belt, Poland's Blachowicz came into the fight as the underdog, and Adesanya's slick movement and striking had him in control for much of the first three rounds.

  • Clint Bowyer in the booth: NASCAR’s energizer is embracing his new FOX broadcast role

    Observer Exclusive: One-on-one with Clint Bowyer. “Hell yes I love racing, but I also want to experience life and see other things before it’s all said and done,” Clint Bower said.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.

  • Report: Packers OLB Preston Smith involved in trade discussions

    Packers OLB Preston Smith is among several veterans around the NFL involved in trade discussions.

  • Report: Eagles have decided to go with Jalen Hurts at QB in 2021

    Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly wants Jalen Hurts to be the Eagles' starter in 2021. By Reuben Frank