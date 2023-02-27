Jon Jones: It’s crazy to consider Ciryl Gane ‘the most technical kickboxer I’ve ever faced’

Jon Jones thinks Ciryl Gane is being overhyped.

Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) faces Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) for the vacant heavyweight title in Saturday’s UFC 285 headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Gane is being dubbed as one of Jones’ toughest tests due to his speed, agility and technique in the standup game. However, Jones says he’s faced better on the feet and pointed to his split decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239.

He also took aim at Gane’s past opposition – including his lone loss to former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270, where he was outwrestled in a decision loss.

Scroll below to see Jones’ comments on Gane.

Jones: Gane not the most technical kickboxer

Man I just finished watching my Thiago Santos fight again. I think it’s crazy that you guys consider gane the most technical kickboxer I’ve ever faced. Everything Thiago did have bad intentions on it. Dude had lightning speed, power, explosiveness. Crazy versatility. — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

Jones takes aim at Gane's past opposition

ganes last three opponents had terrible defense. Those guys couldn’t stop a kick if their life depended on it. He’s fought flat footed boxers his last three fights — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

Jones criticizes Gane's ground game

Best wrestler he ever fought was Francis, that’s wild — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

Gave up a dominant position, went for a leg lock when all he had to do was lay on an exhausted Francis https://t.co/Q3LDQ7aGsb — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

Jones excited to compete without a weight cut

I love mingling with the fans on fight week, you guys give me so much energy. It’s going to be awesome, so unbelievable not cutting weight. I would literally lose 20 pounds on fight week, excited to go in there with my full energy and strength for the first time — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

