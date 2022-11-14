Jon Jones ‘concerned’ for Dominick Reyes’ health after UFC 281 knockout loss

Jon Jones couldn’t help but take a jab at Dominick Reyes following UFC 281.

Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) dropped his fourth-straight bout this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden when he was knocked out by Ryan Spann in Round 1. Reyes started out his octagon run unbeaten, until he ran into then light heavyweight champion Jones at UFC 247. He was edged out in a controversial decision loss, but things would go downhill for the 32-year-old from there.

After losing to Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC), Reyes suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Jan Blachowicz and current champ Jiri Prochazka. He took some time off, changed camps, but his comeback was spoiled when he was on the receiving end of another knockout courtesy of Spann.

Jones thinks the way Reyes handled the loss to him is what led to this skid.

“I didn’t take his confidence, in his mind he beat me. Maybe that’s his problem.”

“I don’t know if feel bad are the words, I would say more like concerned for his health.”

Prior to his return against Spann, Reyes was asked about Jones in a recent interview, where he questioned whether or not the 205-pound great was ever going to make his heavyweight debut.

So in response to Reyes, Jones mocked him by posting the same quote he said about him.

‘Get on the sidelines permanently or get in the game’

“That was his message to me in one of his last interviews, now that’s my message back to him.”

Jones hasn’t competed since his narrow win over Reyes nearly the years. “Bones” vacated his light heavyweight title over two years ago to chase after heavyweight gold, but is yet to make his divisional debut.

UFC president Dana White said at UFC 281 that he expects to see Jones back in the octagon in the first quarter of 2023, likely fighting for the heavyweight championship.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie