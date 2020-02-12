Jon Jones blasts Dominick Reyes for claiming he was robbed at UFC 247

Jon Jones UFC 247 arm raised with belt

By most accounts, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had one of the closest fights of his career in defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to keep the belt around his waist.

There was even a faction of folks that called it a robbery or at least felt that the judges had gotten it wrong. They felt Reyes had done enough to win.

At the end of the night, Jones said he truly felt in his heart that he had won the fight. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to make an even stronger case for himself, blasting Reyes for claiming he was robbed of a win.

"Dominic out struck me by literally 12 shots. I scored the take downs, was the aggressor, control the octagon every round, had more significant strikes landed. Dom completely stopped fighting in the championship rounds and has the audacity to be mad at the judges," Jones wrote on Twitter.

"Don’t be mad at the judges, be mad at Dom’s conditioning guy. Man started to give up when the water got deep and is now going around doing interviews talking about being robbed. When will these young boys start taking responsibility? That’s what’s wrong with boys these days."

