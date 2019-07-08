Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes sit atop UFC 239 fight salaries

Amanda Nunes and Jon Jones UFC 239 salaries

Jon Jones continued his reign over the UFC light heavyweight division by once again defending his championship at UFC 239 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Jones narrowly escaped with the belt by earning a slit-decision nod over Thiago Santos. Though Santos appeared injured early in the fight and wobbled throughout, he never backed down, consistently firing for the fences and trying to take Jones out.

The champion, however, avoided most of Santos’ power punches, though he suffered some significant damage to his legs, courtesy of the challenger’s kicks.

Jones elusiveness and vast arsenal of strikes eventually earned him the nod from two of the three judges, for which he was paid a disclosed amount of $500,000. A spot atop the UFC 239 fighter payroll that he shared with champ-champ Amanda Nunes.

Nunes put her bantamweight belt on the line against Holly Holm in the UFC 239 co-main event, stopping her with a head kick and follow-up punches inside of the first round to earn her $500,000 payout.

Jorge Masvidal was paid $200,000 for his record-setting five-second knockout of Ben Askren. The former undefeated ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder still earned $10,000 more than his opponent, until you enter in the $50,000 Performance Bonus that Masvidal earned, which is not part of his disclosed salary.

The figures in the reported UFC 239 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos took place on Saturday, July 6, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos Fighter Salaries

Jon Jones: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Thiago Santos: $350,000

Amanda Nunes: $500,000 (includes $200,000 win bonus) def. Holly Holm: $300,000

Jorge Masvidal: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Ben Askren: $210,000

Jan Blachowicz: $92,000 (includes $46,000 win bonus) def. Luke Rockhold: $200,000

Michael Chiesa: $104,000 (includes $52,000 win bonus) def. Diego Sanchez: $103,000

Arnold Allen: $64,000 (includes $32,000 win bonus) def. Gilbert Melendez: $200,000

Marlon Vera: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Nohelin Hernandez: $12,000

Claudia Gadelha: $102,000 (includes $51,000 win bonus) def. Randa Markos: $30,000

Song Yadong: $90,000 (includes $45,000 win bonus) def. Alejandro Perez: $42,000

Emden Shahbazyan: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus) def. Jack Marshman: $30,000

Chance Recountre: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Ismail Naurdiev: $14,000

Julia Avila: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Pannie Kianzad: $12,000

