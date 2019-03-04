Jon Jones addresses illegal knee, says he owes Anthony Smith a beer

Jon Jones and Anthony Smith UFC 235 post-fight

Jon Jones had a lot of praise to heap onto Anthony Smith following their fight on Saturday night. Smith could have used Jones' illegal knee to his advantage and won the fight by disqualification.

Jones, at the UFC 235 post-fight press conference, says that he owes Smith at least a beer after his decision to not take the belt by way of DQ.