Jon Jay heading out on rehab assignment for White Sox

Jon Jay's White Sox debut might not be far off.

The veteran outfielder is beginning a rehab assignment Monday night with Double-A Birmingham.

Jay was inked to a one-year deal over the winter. While many fans focused on his friendship with Manny Machado, the superstar free-agent shortstop the White Sox were pursuing at the time, Jay was brought aboard because of his on-base skills, defensive prowess and versatility in the outfield, as well as what he could contribute as a veteran clubhouse presence on this young, rebuilding team.

Of course, he's been unable to bring any of that to the White Sox yet, as he's been battling a combination groin/hip/back/leg injury since spring training. He recently spent multiple weeks in Arizona working his way back before returning to the South Side during the team's just completed 6-1 homestand.

There was no update from the White Sox on how long Jay's rehab stint will last. But his return to game action, even at the minor league level, is a positive sign.

