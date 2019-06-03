Jon Jay heading out on rehab assignment for White Sox
Jon Jay heading out on rehab assignment for White Sox originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com
Jon Jay's White Sox debut might not be far off.
The veteran outfielder is beginning a rehab assignment Monday night with Double-A Birmingham.
Jay was inked to a one-year deal over the winter. While many fans focused on his friendship with Manny Machado, the superstar free-agent shortstop the White Sox were pursuing at the time, Jay was brought aboard because of his on-base skills, defensive prowess and versatility in the outfield, as well as what he could contribute as a veteran clubhouse presence on this young, rebuilding team.
Of course, he's been unable to bring any of that to the White Sox yet, as he's been battling a combination groin/hip/back/leg injury since spring training. He recently spent multiple weeks in Arizona working his way back before returning to the South Side during the team's just completed 6-1 homestand.
There was no update from the White Sox on how long Jay's rehab stint will last. But his return to game action, even at the minor league level, is a positive sign.
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.