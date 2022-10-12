Jon Heyman if White Sox hired Washington: 'That would shock me'

Heyman if Sox hire Washington: 'That would shock me' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox reportedly reached out to Ron Washington – the Atlanta Braves third base coach – about their opening for the team's manager, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. But, how much of a shot does Washington have at landing the position?

Not much, according to NY Post reporter Jon Heyman.

"I'd be surprised if the White Sox went that route," Heyman said on 670 the Score. "At this point, considering that the age and everything else, the total history. That would probably shock me. Maybe they'll interview him, but I don't see them doing that at this point."

Despite Heyman's dismay at the possibility of the White Sox hiring Washington as their next manager, he had some kind words for the longtime coach and ex-manager.

"He is certainly an incredibly hard worker," Heyman said. "He helped turn Dansby Swanson into the best defensive shortstop in the National League, maybe in baseball."

RELATED: White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job

Washington has held the position of the Braves third base coach since 2016 and was part of the 2021 World Series team.

Before his current post, he was the manager for the Texas Rangers between 2007-14. He brought the team to two World Series, never having won a ring. In 2014, Washington announced his resignation from the team after admittedly cheating on his wife.

Along with Washington, the White Sox are reportedly interviewing Houston Astros bench coach, Joe Espada, and Kansas City Royals bench coach, Pedro Grifol. Additionally, Rick Hahn announced the team would grant their bench coach, Miguel Cairo, an interview for the position.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!