Jon Gruden's wife, son will be among fans at Raiders-Chiefs game in KC

Gruden's wife, son will be among fans at Raiders-Chiefs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has a personal reason to be excited for his team to play in front of fans for the first time this season.

His wife and son will be among the approximately 16,000 spectators at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He goes to the University of Kansas and he still can’t explain why he’s going to Kansas to me,” Gruden said with a laugh on Friday. “But he’ll be out there with his mom and his girlfriend, so I’m anxious to see them.”

The Chiefs have been allowing tickets to be sold up to about 22 percent capacity for their home games. The Raiders have announced no fans will attend games at Allegiant Stadium this season, even though state regulations now allow them to sell about 6,500 tickets should they so desire.