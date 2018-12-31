Jon Gruden's top 10 most head-scratching moments of 2018



Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden returned to the sidelines this season after a 10-year hiatus and it certainly wasn’t without intrigue. Football fans and media wondered if he’d be able to recapture the magic the allowed him to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl XXXVII. Instead, it seemed like Gruden kept cursing himself. The 55-year-old inherited a roster with numerous Pro Bowlers and did his best to completely dismantle it.

The Raiders may have been one of the most entertaining franchises to keep an eye on in 2018, but it wasn’t for too many positive reasons. A team that appeared to be on the rise took a few massive steps back in 2018 — or as Gruden would likely put it: he’s got the club right where he wants them.

Where that is, exactly, is hard to say. The Raiders finished 4-12 and without a visible plan for the future. How much damage can one man do in just a few months? Let us count down the ways.

Here are the top 10 most head-scratching moments from Gruden’s first year back in Oakland:

10) Cutting punter Marquette King to send a message

When a new coach steps into the building, it’s not uncommon to want to shake things up immediately to make sure the players are all falling in line. Gruden tried to accomplish as much only a few months into his return to coaching by cutting fan-favorite Marquette King in March.

I was told King’s release was a ”message” and it was a Gruden-led decision. More details to come on @RaidersSnakePit #Raiders — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) March 30, 2018





Players get moved around in the NFL all the time, and cuts happen without mercy, but if you’re trying to send a message, it’s probably best to do so with someone a bit more replaceable than a punter. Regardless of how King’s 2018 season turned out, this move didn’t make sense on any of the levels that Gruden was trying to argue.

9) Forcing out GM Reggie McKenzie

Of all the moves Gruden orchestrated, this was the easiest to see coming. When your organization decides to employ a coach for the next decade, it’s pretty obvious who is going to be calling the shots. McKenzie’s days were numbered as soon as Gruden was hired. Or as Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson said:

“Let this be the moment when there is no more denying it: Gruden pulls all the levers and flips all the switches. Regardless of how he wants to frame his role in the personnel decisions – and he nonsensically continues to downplay it – there is no more hiding, pretending or deflecting. From Day 1, Gruden has been in control. As for McKenzie, one league source put it bluntly on Monday, “He was never anything more than a figurehead.”

8) “ I’m trying to throw back the game to 1998″

Gruden actually said that. It was back in February at the NFL Combine and the context doesn’t really make the comment much better. He was talking about using minimal analytical data and trying to do things the old-fashioned way. A statement like that might disqualify any potential candidate from a job in sports these days, but not Gruden.

Never mind that the NFL has become a much more creative and athletic league than it was two decades ago, and forget about all the ways schemes on offense and defense have evolved, Gruden is going to show the league the ‘Right Way’ to do things.

Keep reading to see how that turned out.

Whatever the opposite award of “Coach of the Year” is, Jon Gruden has all but certainly locked it up for 2018. (AP Photo)

7) “[People] are dying to play for the Raiders”

This comment came after a 1-6 start in Oakland. Gruden said his cell phone was blowing up and he was excited about all the salary cap space his team had. It’s quite possible he was talking to the same people who kept offering head coaching jobs to Cleveland’s Gregg Williams.

6) Signing Nathan Peterman

Who says no to a quarterback with a 52% completion percentage, 12 interceptions, eight sacks, three touchdowns and a rating of 32.5? Not Gruden. That’s for sure. His love for Peterman goes back to the 2017 NFL draft and has been regularly noted. Even still, this one is the definition of a head-scratcher. There’s a legitimate argument that Peterman may be the worst starting quarterback in NFL history and that’s not piling onto the decision to bring him in so much as stating facts.

He may only be on the Raiders’ practice squad at the moment, but with so many alleged players dying to come to Oakland, you have to question the logic behind this signing.

5) Passing on first-and-goal at the one-yard line with Marshawn Lynch on the field

In his quest to throw the game back to 1998, Gruden made a pit stop in 2014 when he found himself in a similar position to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Back in October, with the ball just inches from the goal line against the Chargers and power running back Marshawn Lynch on the field, Gruden called for a pass instead of handing it off. The result was a Derek Carr interception in the end zone while Lynch got to relieve one of the worst moments of his career.

Gruden defended the decision by saying that since the Raiders were already down 20-3 at the time, and that they weren’t playing for the Super Bowl, it was a smart move.

“It won’t be the last pass I call on first-and-goal, either,” Gruden said. “I think that’s the best time to throw down there. I regret that it was intercepted. Turns out to be a horrible call.

4) Throwing a challenge flag with less than two minutes remaining in a half

Coaches are not allowed to challenge plays with less than two minutes left in a half. Gruden did it anyways on a touchdown call just before halftime against Kansas City in Week 13. The call stood, Gruden’s team was penalized by losing a (meaningless) timeout and the Raiders went on to lose the game 40-33.

Quote of the day from Jon Gruden just now on why he threw the challenge flag with seven seconds left in first half (not allowed under two minutes) after Travis Kelce TD, costing the Raiders a timeout (that didn't matter anyway): pic.twitter.com/MXvms0Mwlh — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 3, 2018





3) Trading Amari Cooper

OK, the trade itself wasn’t awful. Oakland received a first-round pick in 2019 for the struggling 24-year-old wideout. Cooper will be a free agent in 2020 as the Raiders are, hopefully, getting the best out of whoever they draft with the Cowboys’ pick.

No, the problem here is that Cooper’s complete turnaround once he got to Dallas only further proved how dysfunctional things were with the Raiders. The numbers don’t lie.

Pre-trade: 12.73 yards per reception, one touchdown, 31 targets and 22 catches for 280 yards in six games.

Post-trade: 14.46 yards per reception, six touchdowns, 65 targets, 48 catches for 694 yards in eight games.

If Gruden can’t get the best out of first-round talent after they’ve been in the league a few years, acquiring more picks might not be the way to go.

2) Trading Khalil Mack

The Khalil Mack revenge tour has been arguably the most entertaining subplot this NFL season. In Week 1, he announced his MVP candidacy with one sack, three tackles, a pick-six, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

That was only a preview of what was to come. Through 13 games, Mack has collected 12.5 sacks, 37 solo tackles and six forced fumbles. He’s completely revitalized a Bears defense that seemed a few years away from reaching its potential before Mack’s arrival.

And the Bears still get a 2020 second round pick from Oakland, too.

That’s a steal for only giving up two first round picks, a third round pick and a sixth round pick between 2019 and 2020.

Mack proved he’s a franchise-changing player — and he certainly altered the course of Gruden’s team. After all, this trade will forever be linked with the coach lamenting only a few weeks later that, “it’s hard to find a great [pass rusher].”

1) Signing a 10-year contract

It remains unclear what the makeup of the Raiders will look like moving forward after 2018. It’s equally hard to say where they’ll be playing. The only thing that can be said for certain is that Jon Gruden is supposed to coach the Raiders for at least another nine years and make a lot of money while NFL fans continue to collectively look on with equal parts amazement and confusion.

How will Jon Gruden proceed with the Raiders in 2019? And for the nine years left on his deal? (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

