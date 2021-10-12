Jon Gruden's Raiders contract settlement still unresolved after coach's resignation in light of leaked emails

In resigning after excerpts of his homophobic and misogynistic emails over several years became public, there’s still the matter of former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s massive contract.

Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million deal to come back to the Raiders in 2018. Upon his abrupt departure on Monday night, a settlement package with the Raiders had not been finalized, a person with knowledge of Gruden’s contract told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday.

“It’s unresolved,” said the person, who requested anonymity because the matter is fluid.

Gruden told his staff of his resignation late Monday afternoon after meeting with team owner Mark Davis, hours after The New York Times reported that Gruden sent homophobic and misogynistic emails, following the revelation Friday by The Wall Street Journal that he used a racist trope in disparaging NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email in 2011 to then-Washington president Bruce Allen.

