Jon Gruden's bold Nathan Peterman project paying dividends for Raiders

ALAMEDA – Jon Gruden signed Nathan Peterman to the Raiders practice squad late last season as a long-term reclamation project.

The Silver and Black's head coach has admired Peterman's raw skill set and understood his confidence had been shattered following a run of disappointing performances with Buffalo.

Gruden wasn't going to maximize potential in a day or a week or even a few months but, after a full offseason program and training camp, Peterman's progress is clear. His confidence, it seems, is coming back strong.

"Absolutely," Peterman said. "Being here and being around the quarterback room, especially [Mike Glennon and Derek Carr] every day, with the amount of knowledge they have, has really helped me. That has been tremendous. [Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, senior offensive assistant Johnny Morton] and Coach Gruden have, too. This experience has been helpful for me, and helpful for my career."

It's uncertain what happens next in Peterman's career, though his work with Gruden may not be done. The Raiders could keep Peterman on the 53-man roster or move him back to the practice squad if he passes through waivers.

A cut or a trade would send him elsewhere in a far better place than when he showed up. Peterman believes that especially after positive results support his hypothesis.

"You're always trying to progress and improve on things you didn't do in the past," Peterman said. "You have to take your experience and learn from mistakes. That's always going to make you better."

Peterman had to do better after throwing 12 interceptions to just three touchdowns in eight career games with Buffalo. He had to rebuild after such disasters played out so publicly, with a five-pick showing against the 2017 Chargers thrusting him to the national consciousness.

He was a punch line after that and became must-see TV for those who enjoy watching train wrecks.

Peterman was exiled from Buffalo and eventually found a home working under Gruden in the peaces away from the spotlight's glare.

Seclusion didn't last long. "Hard Knocks" made a show of so many of his [and Glennon's] interactions with Gruden, often as the one getting yelled at in new and creative ways.

The "Hard Knocks" viewership has seen Gruden call him a blockhead, and ask if he was running with bricks in his pockets. They have seen Gruden demand Peterman be a bit more of a jerk [and, therefore, a bit more like him]. They've also seen Gruden cheer his successes and rally behind his quarterback when it's deserved.

That mix has been part of Peterman's development, and why he believes he is better for this Raiders experience.

"The biggest thing is the belief," Peterman said. "He shows all three of us [quarterbacks] that he really believes in what we can do. He's going to be hard on us. He's going to hold us to a higher standard, and we expect that of ourselves out there. We know he believes in us and wants the best for us."

Gruden has said so publicly, and the comments always made for headlines for those who only remember his interception implosions.

Gruden has stuck with Peterman, and was as excited as anyone about Peterman's game-winning drive against Green Bay in Winnipeg, despite it being played on an 80-yard field with starters wearing street clothes.

While he's far from perfect, positive results have been a source of growth. His yards per attempt is a little low, but he hasn't thrown a pick or put possession at risk. While he can't tangibly identify how he's gotten better, his comfort in a complex scheme and increased aggressiveness are signs he's on the mend.

"I'm always trying to progress," Peterman said. "I don't know if there's something to measure it by but I'm trying to get better every time I go out on the field. That's my hope."

Jon Gruden's bold Nathan Peterman project paying dividends for Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area