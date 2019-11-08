Jon Gruden: “Worried” about injuries for Lamarcus Joyner, Karl Joseph

The final defensive possession of Thursday night’s game appears to have come with some notable injuries for the Oakland Raiders.

Head coach Jon Gruden said after the game that he was concerned about the status of cornerback Lamarcus Joyner and safety Karl Joseph. Both players were injured on the drive with Joseph being injured on his interception.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Worried about Joyner. Really worried about him. Worried about Joseph,” Gruden said.

Joyner was dropping into coverage on the fourth to last offensive snap from the Los Angeles Chargers when he quickly pulled up and went to the turf grabbing at his right hamstring. Joyner slowly walked off the field following the injury while continuing to grab at the back of his right leg.

Joseph may have had a leg buckle as he leaped into the air to corral the third interception of the night from Philip Rivers that sealed away the victory for Oakland.

“Hopefully I’ll be all right,” Joseph said afterward while using crutches, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “We’ll see. Tomorrow get everything checked out.”

Losing two key parts of Oakland’s secondary within a handful of plays of each other would be a sour note coming out of a nice win for the Raiders.