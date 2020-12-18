Jon Gruden wore Oakland hat, says someone tricked him

When Thursday night’s game started, Raiders coach Jon Gruden was wearing a hat that said “Oakland Raiders.” It wasn’t until later in the game that he changed hats to one that reflected where his team actually plays, Las Vegas.

After the game, Gruden acknowledged it and suggested he had been the victim of a prank on the part of whoever sets out his apparel for him before games.

“I apologize for not having the right hat on. Somebody played a pretty good trick on me,” Gruden said.

Gruden was head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1998 to 2001, and again from 2018 to 2019, before becoming the first head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this year.

More concerning for Gruden than the hat is that Thursday night’s loss all but guaranteed that the Raiders will not make the playoffs in their first year in Las Vegas, just as they failed to make the playoffs in 16 of their last 17 years in Oakland.

