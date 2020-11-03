Jon Gruden won't reveal which presidential candidate he's voting for

Gruden won't reveal which presidential candidate he's voting for originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden has a preference about which presidential candidate emerges victorious on Tuesday. He’s just not willing to share publicly whether he prefers Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

“I got my interest in a certain candidate, but I’m not going to make this job about politics,” he said Monday. “I respect the tough decision that America has to make and whichever way America goes, I’ll figure out how to get on the same page. You bet, I’ll support whoever’s in office.”

The Raiders will join the rest of the NFL in closing their team facility on Henderson on Tuesday in a league-wide non-partisan effort to encourage participation in the voting process.

NFL and NFLPA officials have touted the success of the NFL Votes and #AthleteAndVoter campaigns created in August.