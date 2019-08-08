Jon Gruden won’t “get into exact nature” of Antonio Brown’s feet

Wide receiver Antonio Brown remained off the practice field for the Raiders on Thursday and he’ll be inactive through the weekend as the team will be playing the Rams in their first preseason game of the year on Saturday night.

As first reported by Chris Simms on PFT Live and subsequently reported elsewhere, Brown’s feet were injured when he wore the incorrect footwear for a cryotherapy session. He’s missed over a week of practice time and head coach Jon Gruden wasn’t able to give a hint about when Brown might be ready to return to action when he spoke to reporters at a Thursday press conference.

Gruden also declined to discuss the nature of the injury.

“He’s still gathering [information]. I don’t have any information other than that. . . . I’m not going to get into the exact nature of the feet. I’m just now.”

When Brown was first out of practice, Gruden said he was eager to get the party started with the team’s splashiest offseason acquisition. For now, those plans remain on ice.