Jon Gruden: Winnipeg field was fine, ask Green Bay what the problem was

Raiders coach Jon Gruden did not agree with the decision to play Thursday night’s game against the Packers on a makeshift 80-yard field after the NFL’s attempt to convert a larger Canadian Football League field into a regulation American field hit a snag.

Although the Packers insisted that the game couldn’t use the planned end zones because of an issue with the area of turf where the CFL goal post had been removed, Gruden said there was no reason to do that.

“The field, I don’t know that was all about,” Gruden said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We thought the field was perfectly fine.”

Gruden made clear that it was the Packers, not the Raiders, who insisted on changing the field dimensions.

“I’m not going to make a big deal about the field. We like the field. We thought the field was perfectly ready to roll. You’d have to ask Green Bay about that,” Gruden said.