Jon Gruden welcomes his brother to the world of fired coaches

The Gruden family is no stranger to the highs and lows of the NFL business. With generations having coached in the league, being relieved from a job is part of the experience.

So when Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who was let go by the Buccaneers in 2008, was asked to comment on his brother's firing earlier this week, he offered some sentiment noting that he was "'disappointed for him getting fired," while also understanding that these moments are something many go through.

"My dad's been fired," Gruden told reporters on Tuesday. "I've been fired. Jay's been fired and ... welcome to the club, bro."

Much like his older brother, many expect Gruden to find another spot in the NFL down the road. With plenty of connections throughout the league besides his family, there's a chance he finds himself on a staff sooner than later.

One potential connection lies within Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. McVay was part of Gruden's staff in Washington from 2014-16, when he acted as the offensive coordinator. While McVay may consider the idea of reuniting with Gruden at some point, he's more focused on being there for someone who helped him get to where he is today.

"Those are things that I think we'll, I'm sure, discuss at some point," McVay said to the media. "But right now it's more about just reaching out to a buddy and seeing how he's doing."

