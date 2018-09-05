Jon Gruden wants revenge on Tom Brady: 'He ran me out of Oakland'

Jon Gruden wants his revenge on Tom Brady and the Patriots, more than 16 years after the "Tuck Rule Game."

The infamous "Tuck Rule Game" happened over 16 years ago on Jan. 19, 2002. Jon Gruden still hasn't moved on.

Speaking about Tom Brady, Gruden said to Bleacher Report: "He ran me out of Oakland in the Tuck Game. Damn. He brought those bastards back in a two-minute drill to beat us in a driving snow. They didn't do anything the whole night until the game was on the line. And here I am 20 years later, and guess who's still there.

"That's why I'm back."

Gruden has unfinished business with Brady 😤 pic.twitter.com/TXW9OhFpaN — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) September 5, 2018

The Raiders lost the controversial AFC Divisional Playoff Game, 16-13, in overtime against Brady and the Patriots in a blizzard at Foxboro Stadium. The loss was Gruden's last game coaching the Raiders, prior to his return to the Silver and Black, starting with this season.

After the loss, the Raiders traded Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gruden and the Bucs beat the Raiders that next season in the Super Bowl.

If Gruden gets his revenge on Brady and the Patriots this season, it will have to come in the playoffs. The Raiders do not play the Patriots in the regular season.



