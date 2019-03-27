Jon Gruden 'wanted to coach Mack' but 'didn't have much of a choice' originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Jon Gruden should be used to answering questions about Khalil Mack by now.

From the moment he traded the superstar outside linebacker to the Bears, the Oakland Raiders head coach has been pressed for comment about the blockbuster.

At the NFL owners meetings in Arizona this week, Gruden opened up a little bit more about his former player.

"I'm not going sit here and say that I didn't cry for three days," Gruden said. "I wanted to coach Mack, and Mack knows that. I wish him the best. But we have a lot of work to do with this football team."

The trade brought the Raiders a wealth of draft picks to rebuild their roster, which earned them recognition from analytics community.

But Gruden also pointed out the salary cap room they saved by not signing Mack to the mega contract he earned in Chicago.

"We didn't have much of a choice. If we did come up with the money we're talking about, we would not have the men we're talking about now," Gruden said. "We would not have Trent Brown. We would not have Antonio Brown and Lamarcus Joyner or Vontaze Burfict or Tyrell Williams."

The Mack trade won't be fully judged until the Raiders use all the draft picks they acquired from the Bears, and even then, those players will need time to prove if they were worthwhile.

In the meantime, Gruden will keep being asked about the Mack trade.