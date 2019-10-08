Jon Gruden: Vontaze Burfict has served punishment already

Vontaze Burfict was scheduled to have his appeal hearing today.

The Raiders have pleaded their case in support of Burfict, hoping for a reduction in the linebacker’s 12-game suspension.

“We want Burfict back,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He has already been punished. We hope he can return to playing soon.”

In Week Four, officials ejected Burfict for lowering his head and delivering a helmet-to-helmet blow to Colts tight end Jack Doyle while Doyle was on a knee after catching a pass. The NFL suspended Burfict the rest of the regular season after multiple fines and suspensions for illegal hits in his career.

Burfict, who played only 16 snaps against the Colts before being tossed, missed Sunday’s game in London.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks was scheduled to hear Burfict’s case today, with no word on when he will issue his decision.

It would not come as a surprise for Brooks to lower the length of the suspension.

Brooks upheld Burfict’s three-game ban for a hit on then-Steelers receiver Antonio Brown in a playoff game in the 2015 postseason. But appeals officer James Thrash reduced Burfict’s five-game suspension in 2016 to three games.