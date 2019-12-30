Jon Gruden: We took a step forward, won’t talk “next-year scenarios” with Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his eyes on playing in Las Vegas next season when he spoke to reporters on Monday and had less interest in talking about any further questions regarding his future with the organization.

Head coach Jon Gruden didn’t delve too deeply into things with Carr either. He said he saw growth on offense this season and that Carr did well, but otherwise avoided making proclamations about how things will go next season.

“He played good,” Gruden said, via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’m not going to get into all the next-year scenarios. I’m just going to say that 7-9 is a step forward. We took a step forward. Statistically, I think we took a step forward. We’ve got to get a lot of guys healthy and we’ve got a lot of things to look at and evaluate before we start making any assumptions.”

Carr said he felt being in the same offense for a second season helped him set career highs in several categories and Gruden praised “his patience and ability to coach guys in practice” as injuries forced the Raiders to use a lot of different offensive players this season. That combination would seem to bode well for Carr’s chances of being involved in next-year scenarios once Gruden is willing to get into them, but we’ll have to wait to find out for sure.