Jon Gruden talks up Raiders’ draft picks, cap space

Jon Gruden doesn’t have a lot to show for his first year back in Oakland, as the Raiders have the worst record in the NFL. But he says there’s a lot to show for over the next two years.

On a conference call with Arizona media before the Raiders’ upcoming game against the Cardinals, Gruden noted that the Raiders are well positioned to improve their team in 2019 and 2020.

“I think we’ve accumulated five first-round picks in the next two years. I think, obviously, we’ve got some money to spend on potential free agents, which is also exciting,” Gruden said.

Gruden is right: The Raiders have their own first-round pick in 2019, which based on current standings would be first overall, and they also have the Cowboys’ first-round pick and the Bears’ first-round pick in 2019, plus their own first-round pick and the Bears’ first-round pick in 2020. The Raiders are also projected to have the fifth most cap space in the NFL in 2019.

So it’s possible that the Raiders may be able to get things turned around with an influx of talent starting next year. Even if it says something about Gruden’s performance this year that next year is all he has to talk about.