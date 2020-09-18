Jon Gruden talks up Demario Davis, ‘the guy that really stirs the drink’

Demario Davis emerged as one of the NFL’s best three-down linebackers in 2019, and he picked up right where he left off in 2020. The New Orleans Saints captain has made plays in coverage, in run defense, and as a blitzing pass rusher, and it’s built up a healthy level of respect from his upcoming opponent.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden gushed over Davis when previewing the matchup, telling NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill: “The guy that really stirs the drink is 56. Demario Davis, he’s as good of a blitzing linebacker as I’ve seen. He is pelting running backs. This guy is an outstanding collision player, man.”

Describing Davis as “an outstanding collision player” is perfection. The first-team All-Pro really cleaned up his tackling in 2019, notching 111 combined tackles against just five misses (a rate of 4.3%, per Pro Football Reference). Last year, he led the Saints defense with 53 tackles within 3 yards of the line of scrimmage. In Week 1, he ranked second-best with four such tackles (behind breakout safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had six).

And Gruden is right to point out Davis being productive on blitzes. PFR credited him with as many quarterback pressures last year (15) as defensive tackle David Onyemata, trailing defensive ends Cameron Jordan (49), Marcus Davenport (26), and Trey Hendrickson (17). That’s rare production out of an off-the-ball linebacker.

But the Saints will need Davis at his best in Week 2. They’re matched up with Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs, who led the league in missed tackles forced in Week 1 while carrying the ball 25 times for 93 yards and scoring three touchdown runs. Expect Davis to line up against Jacobs throughout the game; the running back was also targeted six times as a receiver, catching four passes to gain 46 yards through the air.

That’s a tough challenge, but that’s life in the NFL. Davis has played a lot of games against many other talented players. This should be no different for him.