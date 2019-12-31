Jon Gruden reveals when Raiders officially will move to Las Vegas

The Raiders' Oakland era is over, but that doesn't mean they're leaving Northern California quite yet.

While the Silver and Black are headed to Sin City, they can't be the Las Vegas Raiders until after Super Bowl LIV and/or the new league calendar starts in March. Even then, the team still will be in the East Bay.

Coach Jon Gruden revealed the Raiders' official timeline to move into their new state-of-the-art, $75 million training facility in Henderson, Nevada when he addressed reporters for the final time on Monday. The Raiders will remain in Alameda and Napa before packing their bags for Nevada.

"We're gonna have our offseason program here starting around April 15th, whenever the league allows us to start our offseason program here," Gruden said. "Then we'll have training camp in Napa, and my understanding is after we break training camp, we will formally move to Las Vegas."

Rookies reported to Raiders training camp on July 23 this year, while veterans reported three days later on July 26.

The Raiders ended their Oakland era with a deflating loss in the Coliseum finale and then two weeks later, fell to the Denver Broncos on a failed two-point conversion in the 2019 regular-season finale. Gruden, who has shown plenty of love to Oakland and the Black Hole, will miss The Town but is excited for the next chapter.

"I'm always going to be respectful of where we came from," Gruden said. "Oakland is a meaningful place to me, but I'm here for the Raiders. We're building our team, as we have been for a while, and we're making progress. There's a lot of progress yet to be made, but we have good young players and the heart of a champion.

"We're going to have a good draft, and we're going add some free agents and we're going to get better and better. I believe that."

