Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders’ head coach

Jon Gruden has resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach.

Gruden and the NFL franchise mutually agreed to part ways Monday after reports of emails that he had written included racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language.

The emails were written over a seven-year period and were discovered after 10-year old emails composed by the coach were critical of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

The emails, which were critical of Goodell for hiring female officials and also stated the St. Louis Rams and then-head coach Jeff Fisher were pressured by Goodell to draft Michael Sam, an openly gay player.

The emails were sent to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen between 2010-18 while Gruden was a commentator for ESPN.

Gruden was in his second stint with the Raiders. He was a graduate assistant at Tennessee from 1986-87 under head coach Johnny Majors.

He won a Super Bowl championship as head coach of Tampa Bay.