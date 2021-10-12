Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders’ head coach amidst massive controversies

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, now-former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has spoken to his staff and informed team owner Mark Davis that he will resign from his position. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the report. Gruden’s resignation comes in the wake of several bombshell reports from both the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times in which it was revealed that Gruden, in 2011 in his capacity as talent for ESPN as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football, sent e-mails of a repugnant nature on several subjects.

The New York Times report, published on Monday and written by Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman, indicated that Gruden, over a period of several years, used anti-gay and other slurs to describe NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and said that Goodell should not have “pressured” then St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher to select Michael Sam in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL draft. Sam is gay, as is Carl Nassib, the linebacker who has played for the Raiders since 2020.

[Gruden] denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times. Gruden’s messages were sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, and others, while he was working for ESPN as a color analyst during “Monday Night Football,” the sports network’s weekly prime-time telecast of N.F.L. games. In the emails, Gruden called the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, a “faggot” and a “clueless anti football pussy” and said that Goodell should not have pressured Jeff Fisher, then the coach of the Rams, to draft “queers,” a reference to Michael Sam, a gay player chosen by the team in 2014.

Last Friday, the Wall Street Journal’s report indicated that also in 2011, Gruden sent an e-mail to Bruce Allen, the former President of the then-Washington Redskins in which he said of NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith: “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.”

Smith, the NFLPA’s Executive Director since 2009, is Black.

“This is a thick skin job for someone with dark skin, just like it always has been for many people who look like me and work in corporate America,” Smith said in a subsequent statement. “You know people are sometimes saying things behind your back that are racist just like you see people talk and write about you using thinly coded and racist language.”

“I don’t think he’s dumb. I don’t think he’s a liar,” Gruden said after the fact. “I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years.”

The Raiders have several assistant coaches who have been NFL head coaches in the past, and could perform an interim role: Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, offensive line coach Tom Cable, and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.

Gruden had a 60-57 record with the Raiders in two stints: One from 1998 through 2001, and the second from 2018 through Week 5 of the 2021 season. He also coached the Buccaneers from 2002 through 2008, compiling a 57-55 regular-season record with that franchise and beating his former and future team in Super Bowl XXXVII in January, 2003. Davis lured him back to the sidelines after a Gruden’s long stint as an analyst with a 10-year, $100 million contract.