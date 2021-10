Associated Press

The glow from the 3-0 start for the Las Vegas Raiders has been extinguished in rapid fashion following a rough seven-day stretch. Back-to-back double-digit losses followed by the resignation of coach Jon Gruden over offensive emails he sent years ago have turned a promising season into a troubling one after the Raiders lost 20-9 on Sunday to the Chicago Bears. “Right now we’re finding our identity and we haven’t found it yet” Gruden said Monday afternoon.