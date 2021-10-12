Jon Gruden: I have resigned as head coach, I love the Raiders and don’t want to be a distraction

Jon Gruden has officially announced his resignation.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said in a statement released this evening. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Gruden’s resignation comes on the heels of several of his emails expressing racist, sexist, homophobic and otherwise offensive sentiments being released publicly. The emails were years old but only recently came to light because of the investigation into the Washington Football Team. Gruden sent the emails to Bruce Allen, the former president of the team.

This is Gruden’s 15th season as a head coach. He first became head coach of the Raiders in 1998 and spent four years there before leaving for Tampa Bay in 2002, winning a Super Bowl in his first season. After seven seasons in Tampa Bay, Gruden was fired and became the top Monday Night Football commentator. He then returned to coaching with the Raiders in 2018. His coaching career has likely come to an end, with a record of 117-112.

