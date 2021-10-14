Jon Gruden to be removed from 'Madden NFL 22,' will be replaced by generic coach

Jon Gruden's fall from grace has reached the virtual NFL as well.

The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach, who resigned earlier this week after several of his offensive emails were made public, will be removed from the popular "Madden NFL 22" video game, developer EA Sports announced on Wednesday.

Gruden will be replaced with a generic likeness on the Raiders sideline.

EA Sports' full statement:

EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity. Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden's resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.

On the actual field, Gruden has been replaced by Raiders special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia, who will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Jon Gruden's fall has been swift

Gruden's removal from one of the most popular sports video games on the planet is only the latest ripple since his resignation, which was precipitated by the publication of emails containing racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language. The emails were part of an exchange with then-Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen during Gruden's tenure as a "Monday Night Football" commentator for ESPN.

In addition to losing his job, and the majority of a record 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders, Gruden has also lost his biggest personal endorsement in the Skeches sneaker brand, which dropped him after the emails came to light.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom Gruden won Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003, have also removed Gruden from their Ring of Honor.