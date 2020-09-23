Jon Gruden refers to Cam ‘Slam’ Newton as a ‘power forward’ playing QB

Cam Newton stands at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds and he utilizes every bit of his size on the field.

The New England Patriots signal-caller has four rushing touchdowns after two games — compared to one touchdown in the air. That doesn’t discount the 552 yards he’s thrown for with a 71.4 completion percentage. But, Newton running full speed downhill is a scary sight for smaller defenders who attempt to tackle him.

New England will see the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 and head coach Jon Gruden has the perfect name to sum him up.

“I haven’t seen many guys walk through my doors that look like Cam. I call him Slam,” Gruden said, transcribed by masslive.com. “Slam Newton, that was a nickname I gave them. He is a power forward playing quarterback. He’s over he’s oversized for the position, but he’s gifted so much athletically. It’s incredible what he’s accomplished and his durability is is really impressive.”

Newton, 31, dealt with health issues over the past couple seasons, but appears to be full-go now. Gruden, and everyone else who watches, is amazed with his durability after the hits he’s taken.

“He’s taken a lot of hits in the pocket, like most quarterbacks do,” Gruden said. “They run on power plays to his left, he’s taking people on with his right shoulder, he gets up and throws a bullet across the field. I don’t know how he does it.

To gameplan for a Bill Belichick-coached team and Newton at the same time is a nightmare for the opposition.

“It’s a tough operation, it always is when you play against Cam Newton and New England Patriots. Now that they’ve joined forses it’s it’s double trouble for every defensive staff and every coach and every team that comes in there.”