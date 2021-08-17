On Monday night, the Raiders became the first team to mandate proof of vaccination for all attendees at home games in the 2021 season. With the requirement, fans over the age of 12 will not have to wear masks inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Asked about the mandate in his Tuesday press conference, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden noted it should have a positive effect on crowd noise.

“Well I just support the decisions that are being made,” Gruden said. “Every state, every team is probably going to have a different view on this. I support the decision that was made. I’ll be anxious to see as many Raider fans as possible with no mask. That’s what I’m excited about. They can make more noise that way. But I know it’s a touchy subject for a lot of people, but I do support the direction we’re heading in. And I encourage everybody I know to get the vaccine and come join us.”

The Raiders will have an opportunity for fans who have not been vaccinated to receive a shot before a game and then wear a mask while inside the building.

The policy goes into effect with the Raiders’ first regular-season game on Sept. 13, when the Raiders host the Ravens in Week One on Monday Night Football.

Jon Gruden on Raiders’ vaccine requirement: I support the decision that was made originally appeared on Pro Football Talk