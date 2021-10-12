Jon Gruden out as Raiders coach less than 2 weeks before facing Eagles

Gruden out as Raiders coach less than 2 weeks before facing Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jon Gruden will be long gone by the time the Eagles play in Las Vegas in 13 days.

Gruden, 58, is out as the Raiders head coach, the team confirmed on Monday night. NFL Network broke the story. And Gruden later released a statement.

The news on Monday night comes not long after a New York Times report that Gruden “casually and frequently unleashed misogynistic and homophobic language over several years.” The report cited specific and shocking examples from emails Gruden allegedly sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen over a seven-year period that ended in 2018.

Gruden was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator from 1995-97 under Ray Rhodes and led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in 2003.

ESPN reported earlier on Monday that the NFL sent more emails to the Raiders and waited to see how the franchise would handle the situation. The resolution is that Gruden is out.

The Raiders will play in Denver this Sunday before hosting the Eagles the following Sunday, Oct. 24, in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have named special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia as their interim head coach.

Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million deal to take over as the Raiders coach back in 2018. His second stint as the Raiders head coach ends with a 22-31 record and as an abject disaster.

The Raiders this season started off with three straight wins against the Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins but lost in Week 4 to the Chargers and lost to the Bears on Sunday. And now they’re without a head coach.

They might not rush to hire their next coach, but one former Doug Pederson assistant has an idea:

I know a Super Bowl winning coach with 3 playoff trips in 5 seasons who is available… https://t.co/MdRvAtgvXU — Ryan Paganetti (@PaganettiRyan) October 12, 2021

