Jon Gruden picks up early win over NFL as lawsuit is allowed to remain in Nevada court

Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell has cleared its first major hurdle.

A Nevada judge ruled in favor of the former Las Vegas Raiders coach Wednesday on two separate motions filed by the league and Goodell, as apparent attempts to head off what could become a contentious – and very public – legal fight.

The league had asked Clark County District Court judge Nancy Allf to either force Gruden's lawsuit – which alleges the NFL deliberately leaked some of his emails to the news media – into private arbitration or dismiss it altogether. She denied both requests.

"It's just such a high bar in Nevada, to dismiss from the beginning," Allf said after denying the NFL's motion to dismiss.

Gruden, who was present in the courtroom for Wednesday's hearing, told reporters afterwards: "I'm just going to let the process take care of itself."

"Go Raiders," he added.

The NFL, meanwhile, plans to appeal the judge's ruling on the arbitration motion.

"We believe Coach Gruden’s claims should have been compelled to arbitration, and we will file an appeal of the Court’s determination," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy wrote in an email. "The Court’s denial of our motion to dismiss is not a determination on the merits of Coach Gruden’s lawsuit, which, as we have said from the outset, lacks a basis in law and fact and proceeds from a false premise – neither the NFL nor the Commissioner leaked Coach Gruden’s offensive emails."

Wednesday's rulings mean that, at least for now, Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL will march onward in a public forum rather than behind closed doors in arbitration.

It also takes the lawsuit one step closer to the discovery stage, which could require the parties to file troves of documents and evidence, potentially pulling some of the NFL's confidential materials into the public eye – specifically, the emails that the NFL obtained as part of its investigation into the Washington Commanders.

The emails that triggered Gruden's resignation – which contained misogynistic and homophobic language – are, per multiple reports, among more than 650,000 obtained by the NFL during its probe in Washington. The league has so far declined to release either a detailed written report of its findings in that probe, or the emails themselves.

Gruden's attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, alluded to this during Wednesday's hearing while responding to one of the NFL's arguments about the contents of the emails.

"This is really an affirmative defense, that defendants must plead and prove. And to do so at this stage would at least require them to introduce the emails and prove that they're true," Hosmer-Henner said.

"The emails aren't on the record. We don't have date stamps to point to. We certainly don't have the emails that they sent to the Raiders. We don't have the summaries they sent to the Raiders, and have no way or admitting or verifying they're true."

Gruden has alleged that the NFL deliberately leaked his emails to the news media in an attempt to damage his reputation and force him out of his job as the Raiders' coach, describing it in court filings as "a Soviet-style character assassination."

The NFL has denied leaking the emails, while also noting that Gruden did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy when he sent them to someone else. Its lawyers have written in court filings that, with regard to any public backlash, "he has no one to blame but himself."

Gruden filed suit against the NFL in November. The league's first step in his case, like in most others, was to try to force it behind closed doors, arguing the dispute falls under the broad provisions of the arbitration clauses in its constitution and contracts.

Gruden's lawyers countered by claiming that the arbitration clause in his coaching contract shouldn't apply, because he filed the lawsuit after he had resigned as the Raiders' coach. They also pointed out that in league arbitration cases, Goodell himself could be the arbitrator, creating a clear conflict of interest in this case because he is named as a defendant.

"I'm concerned with the commissioner having the sole power to determine any employee disputes," Allf acknowledged in denying the NFL's motion to compel arbitration.

The league's second motion, to dismiss the case altogether, always appeared to be a longshot given the low bar for filing a lawsuit in Nevada. As a "notice-pleading" state, Nevada allows plaintiffs to file lawsuits detailing their claims in general terms. In other states, they are required to also provide all of the facts to support those claims.

While Wednesday's rulings marked a pair of early legal wins for Gruden, Hosmer-Henner signaled at one point during the proceedings that his client is looking for more.

"This is a case that we believe won't only win at this stage, but will win on summary judgment and will win at trial," Hosmer-Henner said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jon Gruden's lawsuit against NFL to remain in court after early wins