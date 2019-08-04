Jon Gruden pays tribute to Raiders legend Cliff Branch at training camp

The Raiders are an organization in mourning after former Raiders receiver and team ambassador Cliff Branch died unexpectedly Saturday. He was 71 years old.

His presence was felt during Sunday's practice, with Derek Carr, Tyrell Williams, Vontaze Burfict and Lamarcus Joyner honoring him by wearing No. 21 jerseys. So were assistant coaches Rich Bisaccia, Edgar Bennett and Taver Johnson

Head coach Jon Gruden paid tribute to the Raiders great, who had a magnetic personality and was liked by everyone.

"Cliff Branch's passing is a terrible loss for the Raiders, to football and everyone who knew him," Gruden said after practice. "Some of our players paid tribute to him, and our prayers are with his family. It's a big loss for us.

"He's a good friend of mine and always has been over the years. He's a good friend to everybody. I never saw Cliff Branch when he was down. He was always upbeat. He was a great player, and I think our guys had a good respect for who he was."

Gruden put on old Cliff Branch film for his players after Saturday night's news of his passing. None of them were born when Branch was torching defenses in from 1972-85 with blistering speed and downfield catch ability, but they came away awed by what he was able to do.

"He made some crazy catches, that most people can't do," rookie running back Josh Jacobs said. "That was the most impressive thing. And the speed. He was fast."

Count Gruden among those who believe Branch's combination of speed and production belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"He never missed games, and he's a three-time world champion. He's possibly one of the top three or four deep receivers that I've seen play. I think he should be in, but that argument's for another day."

Gruden wanted focus on respect for Branch the player and person across the organization, and expressed that sentiment to his team on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"Life is way too short. We never expected to lose Cliff when we did," Gruden said. "That was the message, honestly, and let's go out there and represent what he would want us to do."

Jon Gruden pays tribute to Raiders legend Cliff Branch at training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area