Raiders coach Jon Gruden will return to the office next week, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Only it’s not the office Gruden has made his second home for six years in his head coaching career.

Gruden will open the new office in Henderson, Nevada, as the team makes the move from Oakland.

The NFL closed team facilities in March, requiring coaches to work remotely to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The league allowed for coaches to return June 5 as long as state and local regulations were met.

Many coaches have chosen to continue working remotely until training camp next month.

Jon Gruden opening new office in Nevada next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk