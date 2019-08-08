NAPA -- Thursday was another day in Napa without Antonio Brown.

The Raiders star receiver has been absent from training camp since Saturday when he reportedly left to see a foot specialist. Brown has taken part in only part of one practice so far due to a reported case of "extreme frostbite."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His absence was felt in a big way Wednesday during the Raiders' first joint session with the Los Angeles Rams, and No. 84 once again wasn't seen Thursday.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden bristled at the questions surrounding his new star's absence and reported diagnosis.

"He's still gathering," Gruden said. of Brown "I don't have any information other than that.

"I'm not going to get into the exact nature of the feet," Gruden continued. "I'm just not."

The Raiders obviously have high hopes for Brown and the part he eventually will play in their offense.

Without Brown and tight end Darren Waller, quarterback Derek Carr and the offense weren't as crisp as they would like to have been against a talented Rams defense.

[RELATED: Raiders RB Jacobs showing more fire in RB competition]

The more days that pile up without Brown in pads, the more valuable reps Carr loses to get completely synced up with the best receiver he's ever had.

With a month to go until the start of the regular season, Brown's clock now is starting to tick.

Jon Gruden not in mood to discuss 'exact nature' of Antonio Brown's feet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area