Jon Gruden: Nathan Peterman is growing on me

Nathan Peterman has been the worst quarterback in the NFL over the last two years, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of work.

Peterman, who was cut by the Bills last year, is now on the Raiders. And coach Jon Gruden says Peterman is looking good in training camp.

“Nate Peterman is growing on me,” Gruden said.

Peterman is competing with Mike Glennon to be Derek Carr‘s backup, and the Peterman-Glennon backup quarterback competition will be a major attraction to Hard Knocks for fans of terrible quarterback play.

In his two-year career Peterman has completed 68 of 130 passes for 548 yards, with three touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 32.5 passer rating is by far the worst in the NFL for any quarterback with at least 100 passes over the last two years.