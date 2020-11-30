Jon Gruden mentor Raheem Morris, Falcons dominate Raiders in easy win

Gruden mentor Morris, Falcons dominate Raiders in easy win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

They’re all special for Atlanta Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris. Each and every victory is worth cherishing, if only for 24 hours. But there was something extra special about Atlanta’s 43-6 home victory Sunday over the Raiders.

Over his mentor, Jon Gruden.

“When you go up against a guy that’s humble and that congratulates you at the half-field mark and tells you, ‘Congratulations. You did a good job today. That means a lot.”

Especially “when it comes from the guy you respect the most in this business.”

Morris improved to 4-2 as the Falcons’ interim coach with the most resounding victory of Atlanta’s season — and one of the most resounding victories in franchise history. The 37-point margin is the sixth largest in the franchise’s 55 years and the largest since Oct. 11, 2009 when the Falcons rolled to a 45-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.