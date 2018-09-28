Jon Gruden loves playing on the dirt infield

The Raiders likely play their final home game with the infield dirt Sunday. It all depends on the Oakland A’s, who have clinched a postseason berth.

With the Raiders not playing at home again until Oct. 28, the A’s would have to to reach the World Series for the infield dirt to affect another Raiders’ game at the Coliseum.

The dirt doesn’t bother Raiders coach Jon Gruden, though.

“I’m rootin’ for the A’s, man; I’m rootin’ for the A’s. I love the A’s. I love Oakland,” Gruden said, via Matt Schneidman of the Bay Area News Group. “Coach [Bob] Melvin’s a friend of mine, done a heck of a job. Hell of a job. I plan on getting out there and rooting for the A’s. Hope everybody does.

“I would make the dirt permanent if I had anything to do with it. I would make permanent dirt and grass in every NFL field. I’m happy with the dirt. . . . I like old-school football.”