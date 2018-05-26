Jon Gruden: 'We love stealing from the Chiefs'

Jon Gruden is back to coaching the Raiders this season -- the beginning of a 10-year contract -- for the first time since 2001. And he's already ramping up the Raiders' rivalry with the Chiefs.

"Last time I was here at Oakland we stole Rich Gannon from Kansas City, we took Andre Rison from the Chiefs, we took Albert Lewis from the Chiefs," Gruden said Wednesday night to season-ticket holders. "We love stealing from the Chiefs. So now we got Derrick Johnson and I'm on my way to the Raiders store to pick up a Derrick Johnson Raiders jersey. I'm gonna wear it home tonight."

The Raiders signed the 35-year-old Johnson this offseason after the Chiefs released him. Johnson is a former All-Pro linebacker, has been named to four Pro Bowl teams and has spent 13-year career with the Chiefs as the franchise's all-time leading tackler.

"We feel like we have solidified the middle of our defense big time," Gruden said to the season-ticket holders. "We added Derrick Johnson, the all-time leading tackler in Kansas City Chiefs history. He started every game for them last year. They were the division champions."

With Gruden back in Oakland, the AFC West should certainly be entertaining this season.