Jon Gruden: We’ll be ready to go Sunday

The Raiders’ preparation for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers hit a snag when right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Brown’s contacts with the team’s other starting offensive linemen and safety Johnathan Abram led to those players being held out of practice all week as well. Based on the timing of his contact with Brown, Abram is not going to play this weekend but Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said “there’s a good chance those men will be back soon” in reference to the offensive line.

Whatever happens on that front, Gruden said his team will be set to play a game that was moved from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon.

“We’re going to play Sunday at 1 o’clock they tell me, and we’ll be ready to go. . . . You can still get a lot of work done,” Gruden said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “So, we’ve had a good week of practice and like I said, we’ll be ready to go.”

The Raiders have had issues with following COVID-19 protocols this season and could be disciplined again with the league looking into whether Brown was wearing the contact tracker that all players are supposed to wear this year.

