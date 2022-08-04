Jon Gruden, Kirk Herbstreit highlight Touchdown Club speakers

The Little Rock Touchdown Club has long been known to bring in big-time speakers.

It appears 2022 will be no different.

David Bazzel, president of the club, and George Makris Jr., CEO of Simmons First National Corporation, announced the lineup this week. It features a number of current and former Razorbacks, plus national media analysts and college football greats from previous generations.

The club started in 2004 and has more than 500 members. Meetings are at the Doubletree Hotel in downtown Little Rock where lunches begin at 11 a.m.

You can see the full slate of speakers below and get more information about the club here.

Sam Pittman - August 15

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas head coach

Kirk Herbstreit - August 22

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit during the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN college football analyst

Jon Gruden - August 30

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on Jan. 26, 2003.

Former coach of Raiders and Bucs, former NFL analyst.

Ed Orgeron - September 9

Ed Orgeron

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Former LSU and Ole Miss coach.

Paul Finebaum - September 12

Jan 1, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum speaks prior to the 2019 Citrus Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Kentucky Wildcats at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Radio host

Hunter Yurachek - September 19

University of Arkansas vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek speaks to the crowd at the Baxter County Fairgrounds on Tuesday night.

Arkansas athletic director

Marty Smith - September 26

Jan 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; ESPN analyst Marty Smith looks on prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN motor sports and college football analyst

Peter Burns - October 3

Feb 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks mascot during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas beat Tennessee 86-69. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Network host

Robbie Bosco - October 10

Nov 6, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; The Brigham Young Cougars mascot, Cosmo reacts after he belly flopped into a pool during their game against the Idaho State Bengals at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Former BYU quarterback

Nathan Brown - October 17

Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown yells at an official during the Guardian FCS Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Austin Peay State leads Central Arkansas 10-6 at halftime.

Central Arkansas head coach

Tim Brando - October 24

Inductees in the 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame attend a press conference Thursday afternoon Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum. Tim Brando

Fox Sports play-by-play

Butch Jones - October 31

Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones gestures during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas state head coach

Chris Robinson and Doc Gamble - November 7

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions head coach Doc Gamble talks to offensive lineman Raschad DaCosta (72) during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas-Pine Bluff athletic director and football head coach

Houston Nutt - November 14

** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY AUG 10-FILE ** Arkansas coach Houston Nutt gestures on the sidelines during the second quarter of the game with LSU in this Nov. 29, 2002, file photo taken in Little Rock, Ark. The Razorbacks were 9-3 after Matt Jones’ 31-yard pass to DeCori Birmingham produced a 21-20 victory over LSU in the final game of the regular season. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Former Arkansas and Ole Miss head coach

Dari Nowkah - November 21

Mar 31, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A detailed view of microphone with March Madness and chair with NCAA Women’s Final Four logo during press conference at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Network host

Joe Theismann

Sep 16, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann on the field before the game between the Washington Redskins and the Indianapolis Colts at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Former Washington quarterback

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire