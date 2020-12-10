Jon Gruden: I just don’t see any change in Philip Rivers

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is plenty familiar with Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, not just from the last few years scheming against him with the Chargers, but also from Gruden’s time calling Monday Night Football.

With Las Vegas taking on Indianapolis this week for a matchup full of playoff implications, Gruden said he’s still seeing the same guy on tape.

“I just don’t see any change in Philip Rivers. At all. He’ll finish ya. This guy will go 60 minutes,” Gruden said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “And he’s so good at rallying young players, which is hard to do when you’re close to 40.”

Rivers’ many years of experience makes him a hard guy to fool with coverages.

“He doesn’t miss many things. He reads your mail before the ball is snapped,” Gruden said. “That’s when he does a lot of his best work.”

Plus, Gruden enjoys the on-field interactions with the man famous for his clean trash talk.

“[Rivers] has more fun playing football than anyone I know,” Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “He has a disdain for the Raiders, and that’s something he’s made clear to me on the sidelines the last couple of years.”

Rivers has an 18-10 career record against the Raiders, throwing 47 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in those games.

