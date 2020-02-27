Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has heard from safety Johnathan Abram enough this offseason to know that he wants to see him back on the field.

Abram tore his rotator cuff in the season opener last season and has been limited to giving interviews like the one that featured him saying the Raiders would learn from “throwing it all away” last year. Gruden joked about the frequency of those dispatches from Abram before pivoting to the need for the 2019 first-round pick to stay in the lineup.

“I think he leads the league in interviews right now,” Gruden said, via Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. “I don’t like Abram, I love Abram. I think Raiders fans are going to love him, but he’s got to be on the grass. The most important ability is availability. I know its cliche and corny, but we got to have him out there, so he’s got to learn to do that and he’s a complete deal. I think he has a playing style that is perfect for the Las Vegas Raiders and I’m confident he’ll prove it.”

Gruden also touched on the status of safety Karl Joseph, who is set for free agency after the Raiders declined to exercise their option on his contract. He said Joseph “really improved in year two of our system” while indicating that they’d see what the market is before making any pitch to hold onto him.

Jon Gruden: Johnathan Abram has to learn to stay on the field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk